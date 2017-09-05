How To Donate To Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Fayetteville City Leaders Approve Agreement Concerning Rupple Road Extension Project

Posted 5:40 pm, September 5, 2017, by , Updated at 06:29PM, September 5, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville City leaders approved an agreement on Tuesday (Sept. 5) between an apartment complex and a property owner on Rupple Road.

Aldermen voted last month to move forward with acquiring the land for the Rupple Road expansion project.

The project includes expanding Rupple Road from W Starry Night View Road to W Mt. Comfort Road. It would also include relocating the intersection of Rupple and Mt. Comfort about 500 east of the current location.

 