Fayetteville City Leaders Approve Agreement Concerning Rupple Road Extension Project

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville City leaders approved an agreement on Tuesday (Sept. 5) between an apartment complex and a property owner on Rupple Road.

Aldermen voted last month to move forward with acquiring the land for the Rupple Road expansion project.

The project includes expanding Rupple Road from W Starry Night View Road to W Mt. Comfort Road. It would also include relocating the intersection of Rupple and Mt. Comfort about 500 east of the current location.