TEXAS (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Sept. 15) that 500 more Arkansas National Guardsmen will be sent to Texas to assist in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Texas still has a long recovery ahead. Arkansas continues to help however we can. Another 500 @arkansasguard headed to Texas this weekend. pic.twitter.com/CNjVXEDUy8 — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) September 5, 2017

Hutchinson authorized the deployment of 1,500 National Guardsmen from Arkansas to Texas on Sept. 1. They could be helping with the recovery and relief efforts for up to 30 days.