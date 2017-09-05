× Hayden Named SEC Freshman Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Chase Hayden was thought to make an impact on the Arkansas offense in his freshman season but few would have thought that impact would come in his college football debut.

Hayden, a Memphis, Tenn. native, ran for 120 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Florida A&M and Tuesday he was named the SEC freshman of the week. Hayden averaged a team high 8.6 yards per attempt on his 14 carries.

Reaching 100 yards in his freshman debut was quite a rare feat for Hayden as he became just the third player in Arkansas history to do so. Felix Jones (2005) and Alex Collins (2013) were the other two to break the century mark in their first collegiate game.