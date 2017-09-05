× OSBI Closes 2009 Cold Case By Solving Murder Of Jody Rilee Wilson

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced they finally have answers to a 2009 cold case.

During a press conference on Tuesday (Sept. 5), LeFlore County district attorney Jeffery Smith announced that the department solved the murder of Jody Rilee Wilson.

Wilson’s body was found on a Heavener mountaintop in May 2009.

Donald Lee Bocephus “Bo” Wilson, Jody Wilson’s husband, is facing charges of first degree murder and unlawful disposal of a body, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, Smith said. If convicted, he could be sentenced to death or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Smith said Bo Wilson’s mother, Edith Wilson, is facing charges of accessory after the fact. She was taken into custody and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Officials started investigating Bo Wilson after his father, Jerry Wilson, told them that his son had committed the murder. Investigators served a search warrant in August 2017 looking for DNA samples of Bo Wilson and his mother Edith Wilson, who was accused of helping get rid of the Jody Wilson’s body.

Bo Wilson allegedly smothered Jody Wilson to death with a piece of plastic, according to court documents. Edith Wilson was accused of helping Bo Wilson dispose of her body.