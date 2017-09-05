Segment Sponsored By: Breeden
Mrs. Tammy Tavernaro – K – Centerton Gamble Elementary – Centerton
-
Centerton Man Turns Himself In After Escaping Police Car Following Arrest
-
Centerton Approves Special Election For Sales Tax Renewal
-
Centerton Reaches Agreement With Terrance Rock
-
Centerton Woman Explains How Glioblastoma Affected Her Father
-
Centerton Man Drowns At Skiatook Lake
-
-
Multiple Crews Fighting Benton County Structure Fire
-
Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding Expected For NWA
-
#2 Player To Watch: Jadon Jackson, Bentonville West
-
Bentonville West Taking Big Steps In Year Two
-
Police Offer Free Gun Locks
-
-
Adventure Arkansas: Golf Cart Polo, Fun With NWA Polo Club