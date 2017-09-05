× Officers Searching For Suspect Who Stole Medical Van, Led Barling Police On Chase

BARLING (KFSM) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a suspect who led officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday (Sept. 5).

The chase started in Barling around 9: 45 a.m., said James Damonte, chief deputy of Barling Police. The suspect stole a white medical van in Sebastian County, and Barling police followed the man through the city and into Crawford County before losing the van along Old Gun Club Road.

Damonte said officers are no longer in an active pursuit, but they are still looking for the vehicle and the suspect.

The white medical van has “Solid Surface” written on the side in red lettering.

Arkansas State Police, Barling Police, Kibler Police and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department are all working on the investigation.

Farmers who saw the pursuit said the man was fishtailing all over the dirt roads and driving erratically.