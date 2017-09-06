× VIDEO: Benton County Teen Seen Running Through Middle School In Underwear

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Video has been released of a Benton County teen running through Elmwood Middle School in his underwear.

Juan Hernandez, 18, was allegedly seen walking around the school on March 27 at about 9 p.m. He was first seen exiting the teacher’s lounge and walking toward the counselor’s office. He was seen wearing blue jeans with a dark gray shirt that appeared to have a red Arkansas Razorback on the front, according to the probable cause affidavit.

After unlocking the counselor’s office door, he stepped inside and closed the door out of camera range. The affidavit states he locked himself inside the office. After two hours, he exited the office wearing gray underwear and mismatched dark colored socks.

He was seen going in and out of the library, and walking the halls of the school. He was seen carrying a pair of headphones and exiting the library. The affidavit states he exited the building at about 2 a.m.

After investigating, a Rogers principal stated he believed the subject looked like Hernandez.

When police questioned Hernandez he stated that he went to the school to use the WiFi, but stood outside. He said he did not remember going into the school, according to the affidavit.

He said he found a key fob by the door he was standing near, and he later returned the key fob to police.

He is facing charges of burglary and criminal mischief.