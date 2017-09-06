× Arkansas State University Game Against Miami Cancelled Due To Hurricane Irma Fears

JONESBORO (KFSM) — An Arkansas State University football game scheduled for Saturday (Sept. 9) was cancelled over concerns about Hurricane Irma.

The Red Wolves were supposed to take on the University of Miami Hurricanes at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.

Hurricane Irma, which is currently a Category 5 storm, is scheduled to make landfall over the weekend, which poses a threat to returning Miami players.

Arkansas State University posted the following statement on their Facebook page: