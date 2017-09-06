× Benton County Planning Board Discussing Proposed Medical Marijuana Cultivation Facility Near Gentry

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Benton County planning board will discuss a proposal for a medical marijuana cultivation facility near Gentry on Wednesday (Sept. 6).

If it is approved by the state, the property owner plans to develop the property into a medical marijuana cultivation facility.

Many residents are planning to speak at the meeting.

This is a developing story, and we will update this post as we learn more information.