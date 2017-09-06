× Fayetteville Stretch Of I-49 Will Have 15-Minute Overnight Lane Closures

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A stretch of Interstate-49 through Fayetteville will be shut down for short periods overnight starting Thursday (Sept. 7).

Motorists should expect lane closures for 15-minute intervals near mile marker 67 for construction work starting on Thursday, according to an Arkansas State Department of Transportation press release. From Sept. 11-23, drivers should also expect closures on the northbound off-ramp and southbound on-ramp of Exit 67.

The lane closures are part of a $94 million construction project widening part of I-49 to three lanes.