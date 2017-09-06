× Hurricanes Jose And Katia Form

ATLANTIC (KFSM) — While Florida braces for Hurricane Irma to make land, two new hurricanes have formed in the Atlantic Ocean.

Jose became a hurricane Wednesday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory for the storm. The Category 1 storm is more than 1,000 miles from the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean.

Katia became a hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico, a marginal sea of the Atlantic Ocean. Katia has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. advisory for the storm. The Category 1 storm is about 185 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico. The Mexico government issued a hurricane watch for the state of Veracruz from Tuxpan to Laguna Verde.