Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Involved In Vehicle Pursuit Reaching A Speed Of 95 Mph

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a vehicle pursuit on Wednesday (Sept. 6) that reached a speed of 95 mph.

The sheriff’s office received information from the Russellville Police Department at about 10 a.m. about a vehicle pursuit involving a felony suspect.

Officers were chasing a red Ford Mustang, but the suspect was not apprehended and was last seen in the Pottsville area.

The sheriff’s department took a gas theft call from the Hagarville Store about 6 p.m. involving a red Ford Mustang. Deputies responded to the call and spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 123 near the intersection of Highway 164.

Deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect began to flee. A pursuit began on Highway 164 traveling toward Highway 21. The suspect was met by a Clarksville police officer and turned north onto Highway 21.

A pursuit began on Highway 21, and the suspect vehicle entered the oncoming lane of traffic several times.

Deputies set up an area of spike stripes near Pasty’s Peek Antique Store, but were unsuccessful in stopping the vehicle. A deputy attempted another pursuit intervention technique, which ended with the suspected vehicle crashing half a mile north of Patsy’s Peek.

The driver was then apprehended without incident, and a female passenger stated she was injured from the crash and also pregnant. She was taken to the RFD 6 station and then airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital.