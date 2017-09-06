× Polk County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing Teen

POLK COUNTY (KFSM) — Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing teen from Mena.

Brithney Dilbert, 15, was last seen at her home off of Highway 375 W at about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The clothes that she had worn to bed were on the floor, and it is unknown if any items were missing.

Her parents said she does not have any social media accounts, but multiple Facebook accounts with her name were found. She does have a pre-paid cell phone, unknown number and it is unknown if the number has been active.

If you have any information, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 394-2511.