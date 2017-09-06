Red Cross And 5NEWS Partner For Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- 5NEWS has partnered with the American Red Cross to help raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The telethon will begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 6) and run through 7 p.m.

Anyone can donate to the relief efforts by calling the telethon hotline 479-785-5055, and 100 percent of the donations will be given to the Red Cross.

Hurricane Harvey cut a 900-mile-long path of destruction after it hit land on Saturday, Aug. 25. Damage is still being assessed but is expected to be in the billions.