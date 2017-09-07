× Arkansas Arts Academy Teacher Fired From Position After Arrest

ROGERS (KFSM) — An Arkansas Arts Academy teacher accused of failing to report her husband’s alleged child abuse has been terminated from her position in a special meeting on Thursday (Sept. 7).

Tamy Pershing, 46, was placed on paid leave on Tuesday (Sept. 5), and superintendent Mary Ley said she was going to recommend to the school board that Pershing be fired.

The board met in an executive session during a special meeting to make the decision, and the board voted unanimously.

The school learned on Sept. 1 that Pershing had been arrested in connection with failure to notify by a mandated reporter and endangering the welfare of a minor.

“We were able to obtain and review a copy of the probable cause affidavit leading to the arrest,” Ley said in a statement. “While cognizant that Mrs. Pershing has not been formally charged, not to mention convicted, of any offense, the allegations presented in the affidavit have damaged the ability of Mrs. Pershing to serve as a teacher for the District.”

Under state law, anyone considered a mandated reporter must immediately notify the Child Abuse Hotline if they have reasonable cause to suspect a child has been subjected to maltreatment, died as a result of maltreatment, or died suddenly and unexpectedly, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 12-18-402.

In Arkansas, mandated reporters include teachers, doctors and clergy members, among others.

Pershing taught at the academy for three years, most recently as a sixth-grade language arts teacher.