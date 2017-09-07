× Arkansas Department Of Health Declares End Of Mumps Outbreak

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The Arkansas Department of Health declared the end of the recent Mumps outbreak on Thursday (Sept. 7), according to a press release.

The last confirmed case was on July 13, over 52 days ago.

The release states the number of infections in the state has returned to non-outbreak levels.

The Mumps outbreak began in August 2016, and there were a total of 2,954 cases in one year. The typical yearly case count is between one and six.

The outbreak was the second largest outbreak of mumps in the United States in 30 years.

“ADH staff worked closely with local affected communities, particularly schools, churches, physicians and businesses, to coordinate resources,” Dr. Dirk Haselow said. “This collaborative effort was key in bringing the year-long outbreak to an end.”