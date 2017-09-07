× Body Of Tulsa Native Living In Houston Found After Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON, Texas (KFSM) — The body of a Tulsa native who had been missing in Houston since Hurricane Harvey has been found, our CBS affiliate News On 6 reports.

Jill Renick, 48, had been missing since Aug. 27.

Renick, a Tulsa Memorial High School graduate, was the director of spa services for the Omni Houston Hotel. Her family was informed on Thursday morning that her body had been found in the hotel.

Renick’s sister, Pam Eslinger, released the following statement:

“It is with heavy hearts that the search for my sister, Jill Renick, has concluded with the confirmation of her death. We are heartbroken. To know Jill is to have loved her. She could light up a room just by walking in and adored life. She was loved by so many people and we will feel the impact of her absence in our hearts forever.”

Eslinger said her sister volunteered to work over the weekend, and was the only employee who didn’t show up to an evacuation meeting.

Police are now investigating.

To view the GoFundMe page family friends have set up, click here.