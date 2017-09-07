× Cooper Clinic And Mercy Clinic – Fort Smith Discussing Possible Merger

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The Board of Directors of Cooper Clinic, P.A. and Mercy Clinic in Fort Smith announced on Thursday (Sept. 7) that they have begun discussing a possible merger. This merger would combine operations of both entities.

Members of both boards are committed to the growth of the city and region’s medical community, senior media relation specialist Jennifer Cook said.

Cook said the focus during the merger discussions will be the health and wellness of people in the community, the integration and best utilization of staff, and what is most beneficial.

If and when the boards come to a decision regarding the merger, they will make a combined announcement.