× Expect chilly weather tailgating, then warmer for kickoff at Razorback Stadium Saturday

If you’re planning to tailgate Saturday morning ahead of the Razorback game, plan on a chilly early morning, then comfortable closer to noon. Early morning temperatures will start in the 50s and warm into the 70s before heading into Razorback Stadium for the game.

Kickoff weather will be sunny and nice with temperatures near 80 throughout the game.

If you’re not going to the game you can catch it on Channel 5.