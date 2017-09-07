× New Interstate 49 Lanes To Open In Benton County Friday Morning

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — Five miles of newly constructed lanes on Interstate 49 in Rogers and Lowell will be open to traffic Friday morning (Sept 8), according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.

The completed inside lanes of northbound and southbound I-49 between exits 78 and 83 will be opened to traffic at 6 a.m.

Crews will continue to work in the inside shoulders and inside lane prior to the opening.

The public is encouraged to use caution in these areas.