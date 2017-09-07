× Police Arrest Bella Vista Man Linked To Trail Assault

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Bella Vista man linked to a sexual assault on a trail near A Street, according to a news release.

Bryan Lee Snyder, 33, was arrested Wednesday (Sept. 6) in connection with second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony.

The woman was walking Tuesday (Sept. 5) morning on the trail near the waste water plant by Northeast A Street when Snyder approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks, according to police. Snyder then ran to a car parked nearby and fled the area.

Snyder was being held Thursday (Sept. 7) at the Benton County Jail with no bond set. He has a hearing set for Oct. 16 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000, according to state law