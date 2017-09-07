Poteau City Council Member Winford ‘Wimpy’ Webb Accused Of Stealing Citizens Petition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTEAU (KFSM) -- Poteau citizen Jennifer Griffin said she put out petitions on local store counters after Poteau council members approved $3,000 a month in order for the Wolf Ridge Country Club to provide a discounted golf program for kids.

Some residents voiced their concern about the decision at city meetings and said they felt like tax payer money was going toward the program.

"The petition was to get them to reconsider that decision and show them that the citizens of Poteau didn't necessarily want that agreement in place," Griffin said.

Griffin said she noticed several petitions containing hundreds of signatures vanish. She said one petition vanished from a Tote-A-Poke in Poteau. She asked the store owner to see the surveillance video from the day it disappeared, and said she was shocked at what she saw.

"They were able to show me on the video where a city council member had actually taken the petition," she said.

Take a look at the video here:

In the video, you can see city council member Winford 'Wimpy' Webb approach the counter. The store owner and Griffin said the petition was on the counter and on the right side of the councilman.

"He comes in with a Shopper's Guide and places it on top and asks for a lottery ticket, so the counter girl will have to walk away. He straightens all the papers up and she comes back so he asks for something else," Griffin said. "He flips them over and looks at them to make sure he has it all in my opinion, and he folds them into his Shopper's Guide and leaves,."

The councilmen would not go on camera and says he has not seen the video, but did not deny it was him seen in the video. He did say the items in his hand were placed in his truck, taken back to his place of business and thrown away.

His lawyer, Douglas Sanders released this statement:

"Any removal of the petition concerning the City of Poteau and the Wolf Ridge Country Golf Course by Mr. Webb from the Tote-A-Poke Convenience Store in Poteau, Ok, is purely accidental, unintentional occurance. Mr. Webb has not seen the alleged video tape and has no personal knowledge or recollection of him leaving the Tote-A-Poke with the petition. For many, many years Mr. Webb has picked up the complimentary Shopper Guide, Real Estate magazines and purchased other periodicals and placed tehm on the coffee table in his Barber Shop for his customers to read while waiting to get their hair cut. The only thing that Mr. Webb can come up with is that he accidentally and without and intention what so ever, got the petition caught up in the other periodicals he laid on the counter where the Petition was also located when he was paying at check out. Mr. Webb never saw and never knew he had the petition mixed in with the periodical. The periodicals were put on the coffee table and them trashed at expiration. Mr. Webb never saw and never knew he had the petition. Mr. Webb is a highly ethical, well thought of and respected member of this community and a dedicated public servant to the Poteau citizenry who would never even think of engaging in the chicanery being asserted against him. I would stand to reason that IF Mr. Webb were truly trying to affect the petitions that he would have removed the other numerous petitions from the other Convenience Stores in Poteau, which of course did not happen. Mr. Webb's only position on the Wolf Ridge Golf Course issue and all other City Council issues has always been "whatever is best for the citizens of Poteau" and he has never allowed city business to become personal. Finally, it should be noted that the petitions were arguably successful in that the Poteau City Council rescinded the Wolf Ridge Golf Course agreement at the City Council Meeting earlier this week."

The Poteau Police Department received a report filed by Griffin. The case, investigators said has been turned over to the District Attorney for review.

"I am upset that he would steal several people's personal information," Griffin said.

No time stamp was on the raw footage, but Griffin said the video was taken before the council's decision.