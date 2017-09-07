× Representative George McGill Announces Bid For Fort Smith Mayor

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — State Representative George B. McGill announced his bid for Mayor of Fort Smith on Thursday (Sept. 7).

McGill is now serving his third term in the Arkansas House of Representatives representing District 78, serving a portion of Sebastian county.

He also serves as Assistant Speaker Pro-Tem for the 91st Arkansas General Assembly. He was a chair of the committee of aging, children and youth, legislative and military affairs for the 90th General Assembly.

“For more than 2 years, leadership all across Fort Smith has encouraged me to come home and serve as Mayor,” McGill said. “The one constant that has come from many conversations about what is needed most in the city is sound, common sense leadership across the board. This applies to every segment of our community. Fort Smith needs a mayor with the experience to get the job done and make a full-time commitment. I have the right experience and a commitment to serve full-time.”

He is a retired small business owner, and managed the McGill Insurance Agency for more than 30 years. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Masters in Business from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.

He also served in the United States Army.

“Together we stand to create a great southern city,” said McGill. “We can have a city that is friendly, a city where we pray together and enjoy life together. My vision is to see Fort Smith as one of the most desired cities in America. We have the people that can make it happen,” he said.