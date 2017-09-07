× Rogers Men Arrested For Aggravated Robbery, Assault

ROGERS (KFSM) — Two Rogers men admitted to robbing and threatening a teen, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Trey Michael Casteel, 18, and Preston Dale Green, 18, were both arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening — all felonies. The pair also faces misdemeanor theft charges.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, told police he arrived Aug. 19 at a friend’s house and was ambushed my three men wearing bandannas over their faces, according to the affidavit.

The boy said the men made him strip down to his underwear and one man threatened to rape him. The victim said the men beat him, threatened to kill him and his family, stole his money and forced him to walk home in his underwear, according to the affidavit.

Preston and Casteel later told police they were just trying to scare the boy and didn’t do anything to hurt him. Both denied using any weapons on the boy, according to the affidavit.

Casteel and Preston have been released from the Benton County Jail after posting $30,000 bonds. Both men have hearings set for Oct. 9 in Benton County Circuit Court.