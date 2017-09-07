Ronald McDonald House And Charities Asking For Grocery Donations
ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Ronald McDonald House and Charities (RMHC) houses parents at no cost when their child is in the hospital.
In hopes of making life more comfortable and convenient, the kitchen is always stocked with food, drinks and snacks to grab and go.
Heading into the fall and winter months, RMHC realizes it needs more grocery donations. If you’d like to help, you can donate at any of these RMHC locations.
- Ronald McDonald Family Room at Mercy NWA in Rogers
- Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith
- Ronald McDonald House at Washington Regional in Fayetteville
Grocery donation list:
- Individually packaged chips, crackers, cookies, fruit snacks, granola bars, pudding, and apple sauce
- Single-cup coffee pods
- Frozen family meals, pizzas, and dinner bread
- Dinner sides
- Lunch meat
- Bread
- Juices
- Cereal
- Oatmeal
- Paper plates
- Plastic utensils
- Trash bags
- Laundry and dishwasher detergent