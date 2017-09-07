× Ronald McDonald House And Charities Asking For Grocery Donations

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Ronald McDonald House and Charities (RMHC) houses parents at no cost when their child is in the hospital.

In hopes of making life more comfortable and convenient, the kitchen is always stocked with food, drinks and snacks to grab and go.

Heading into the fall and winter months, RMHC realizes it needs more grocery donations. If you’d like to help, you can donate at any of these RMHC locations.

Ronald McDonald Family Room at Mercy NWA in Rogers

Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith

Ronald McDonald House at Washington Regional in Fayetteville

Grocery donation list: