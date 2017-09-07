× Siloam Springs Man Sentenced To 15 Years In DOC

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A Siloam Springs man was sentenced Aug. 31 to 15 years in the state Department of Correction for his role in Leslie Perry’s death, according to Benton County Circuit Court documents.

Grammer, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault, abuse of corpse and tampering with physical evidence — all felonies. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor negligent homicide.

Grammer and Perry did drugs together on Feb. 16 when Perry passed out, according to court documents. Grammer had sexual contact while Perry she was unresponsive and after she died. He then cleaned up the drugs before calling 911 and failed to get Perry help.

Grammer told police he woke up and listened to Perry’s chest, but didn’t hear a heartbeat, according to an arrest affidavit. Grammer said he then contemplated what to do before calling 911 later that night.

Gas station surveillance footage and a receipt show Grammer purchased sour gummy worms, condoms and an energy drink at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 17, according to the affidavit.

Grammer is barred from any contact with Perry’s family. He’ll serve a 10 -year suspended sentence following his release from prison and will be required to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.