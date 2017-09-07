Tick Bites May Cause Meat Allergy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tick bites come with a variety of symptoms, but some doctors are seeing more cases of tick bites triggering an allergic reaction to meats.

Scientists said the lone star tick is to blame for some people the bite causes the immune system to develop an allergy to a compound found in beef, pork, and lamb.

One man said he suffered for years before a doctor diagnosed him with the Alpha-Gal allergy.

He said he experienced stomach pain, loss of consciousness, and he was foaming at the mouth.

Doctor said the allergy is becoming more common, in part because of a growth in the deer population in certain areas.