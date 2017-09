× Cannonball Taken From Confederate Statue On Bentonville Square Found Under Park Bench

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A cannonball that was taken from the confederate statue on the Bentonville square has been found, according to the Bentonville Police Department.

The cannonball was found on Friday at 6:30 a.m.

It was found under a park bench on the northeast side of the Bentonville square.

Police are still investigating the theft.