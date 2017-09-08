× Country Music Singer Don Williams Dies at 78

NASHVILLE (KFSM) — Country music star Don Williams has died after a short illness at 78, Webster Pubic Relation said.

Williams was inducted in to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2010, and began his music career in 1971.

His hits include “The Shelter of Your Eyes” in 1973, “We Should Be Together” in 1974 and “I Believe in You” in 1980.

Several musicians shared their condolences on social media, including fellow music legend Charlie Daniels, who tweeted, “Rest in peace Don Williams. You left us a lot great musical memories.”