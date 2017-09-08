Don’t Get Stuck In Traffic; Here’s How To Avoid Congestion Getting To The Razorback Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Saturday (Sept. 9) is the first official home Razorback game in Fayetteville which means traffic will be an issue.

There is a lot of construction to get around before you start tailgating.

If you’re heading down to Fayetteville in the morning for the game expect to spend a lot of time sitting in traffic, but there are some ways around the gridlock.

If you live in Benton County and want to avoid sitting in the construction on I-49, there are a few different routes that could save you some time.

You can head east to get to 71 business or go just a bit farther to Highway 265.

Both of those routes will take you south and you’ll end up at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd or 15th street. So head west and those will both take you to Razorback Road.

If you have a parking permit for any of the lots off of Razorback Road, you will be able to turn right and drive to your spot, but for others Razorback Road is closed all the way to the top of the hill at Cleveland.

For everyone else, you probably should plan to park at Baum Stadium.

Keep in mind that most of the small roads around campus will be closed to traffic.

Because of all the construction at the north end of the stadium, the university has added a pedestrian only lane on Razorback Road which will start right after you cross the bridge at gate 5.

So plan ahead, leave early and be patient!

If you live on the west side of Benton county, Highway 112 would be the best for you to get to south Fayetteville.

To view the traffic maps, click here.