For The Love Of ‘Woo Pig Sooie’

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — As the leaves start to change colors and the air feels crisp, in the distance on the hill you can hear, “Woo! Pig Sooie!” echoing throughout the Ozarks.

Have you ever asked yourself where the famous cheer originated?

According to the University of Arkansas, the student body chose the Razorback to be their mascot in 1910, but the famous battle cry didn’t get its start until the 1920’s. While the football team was trailing behind in a game, a group of farmers started squealing like hogs to get the players riled up. As it started to work, the rest of the crowd joined in. Overtime, it developed into the world-famous ‘Woo Pig Sooie’ we all know and love.

5NEWS Reporter Alex Durham talked to Razorback fans about what makes the Arkansas fan base so unique.

The Hogs will face the TCU Horned Frogs Saturday afternoon in Fayetteville (Sept. 9). Kickoff is at 2:30, and you can catch the game on channel 5!