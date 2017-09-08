Montgomery Gentry Singer Troy Gentry Killed In Helicopter Crash

NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 08: Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry perform during 1 Night. 1 Place. 1 Time: A Heroes & Friends Tribute to Randy Travis at Bridgestone Arena on February 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Outback Concerts)
MEDFORD, New Jersey (KFSM) — Troy Gentry, half of the country music group Montgomery Gentry, died in a helicopter crash on Friday (Sept. 8).
The crash happened at 1 p.m. in Medford, New Jersey. The group was scheduled to perform at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford.
Gentry was 50 years old.
Details of the crash are unknown at this time.