One Person Dead, Three Critically Injured After Multi-Vehicle Highway 112 In LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) – One person is dead and three are in critical condition after a multi-vehicle accident, according to the LeFlore County emergency manager.

A section of Highway 112 is shutdown between Pocola and Rock Island due to the accident, according to the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency workers on scene say several children are injured.

Traffic is being re-routed as crews are trying to bring in medical helicopters.

5NEWS has a crew on scene. We will continue to update this story as more details become available.