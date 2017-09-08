Police Search For Persons of Interest In Fort Smith Business Thefts

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – In the month of August, Walmart stores in the Fort Smith area have been the target of pushout thefts totaling more than $1,000, according to a release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

The suspects are believed to be two white males and one white female. All are in their late 20’s to early 30’s, states the release.

All three were captured on surveillance camera leaving the store in a white, unknown make or model truck.

if you have any information about the identities or whereabouts of the people pictured below, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100 or the River Valley Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.