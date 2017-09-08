× Police Searching For Missing Oklahoma Woman

ALMA (KFSM) — Police are looking for a missing Oklahoma woman with a heart condition and memory issues.

Barbara “Barbie” Stewart, 57, is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 220 pounds, according to her family. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Stewart has been missing since Aug. 4. She was last seen in Roland, Okla. Some of her personal items were later found in a dumpster behind the Rainbow Car Wash in Alma, the family said.

Alma police ask anyone who might have information on Stewart’s whereabouts to call them at 479-963-3333.