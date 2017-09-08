Scientist Developing Alzheimer’s Blood Test

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new development in Alzheimer’s diagnoses an experimental blood test; researchers said the test offers a kind of accuracy in diagnoses not seen elsewhere.

Alzheimer's testing currently consists of brain scans and in-depth mental testing.

The blood test would be a much simpler way to detect the disease, but you won't be able to ask your healthcare provider about it any time soon.

The test still has years of evaluation to go before it can be used by doctors.

Right now, there's only one truly conclusive test for Alzheimer’s diagnosis an examination of a patient's brain after death.