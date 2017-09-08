Simulation Gives Firsthand Look At Affects Of Alzheimer’s And Dementia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- A simulation at the Schmieding Center for Senior Education in Springdale is letting people experience what it's like to have Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia.

It's called "The Alzheimer's/Dementia Experience: Take a Walk In Their Shoes" and it gives caregivers and family members of people suffering from the disease a way to understand what their loved one is going through.

On Friday (Sept. 8), the center, which is a part of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, hosted an open house of sorts to allow people to come in and go through the simulator.

Lauren Shelley, a social worker at The Schmieding Center, said organizers wanted people to have the inside look of what it's like to walk in the shoes of those with the disease.

"We get a lot of people who just want to know they have lots of questions, 'What does this look like? What does this mean,'" Shelley said. "We do this tour to help them understand."

The experience is a mock apartment located inside the center. Before entering, visitors are dressed in goggles, headphones, gloves and shoe inserts to represent neuropathy.

They're then given several tasks to complete.

Helen Demaree, whose husband has dementia, walked through the simulation to get a better understanding of what he has gone through.

"I want to be able to understand what he's going through, what his needs are, and what the future may hold," Demaree said.

After going through the simulation, Demaree said it put things into perspective.

"I guess I was in denial in the beginning of his going into dementia," Demaree said. "Now, I realize what he was going through."

The Alzheimer's Experience is open to people by appointment by contacting Schmieding Center Aging Services at 479-751-3043, extension 245.