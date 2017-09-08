× Walmart Commits $1 Million To Hurricane Irma Relief Efforts

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed to provide donations of at $1 million for Hurricane Irma relief efforts.

The company will provide cash and product donations to organizations helping in response to the hurricane.

“We are deeply concerned about the devastating impact Irma is expected to have on the families and communities we serve,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, president of the Walmart Foundation and chief sustainability officer of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. “We are committed to recovery efforts for our customers, associates and neighbors and will be there to help them through this difficult time.”

Walmart is also continuing to support the relief efforts in Texas after Hurricane Harvey. The company worked with the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and Convoy of Hope, as well as other organizations.