First Hurricane-Force Wind Gusts Reach Key West

ATLANTA¬†(CNN) — Winds of 74 mph — hurricane force — have reached Key West, Florida, the National Weather Service said.

Hurricane Irma is expected to strengthen as it rolls through Florida.

Maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour are expected — it has the possibility of hitting the mainland as a Category 4, according to the National Hurricane Center.

