Fundraiser To Help Lowell Senior Activity Center's Meals On Wheels Service

LOWELL (KFSM) — A bluegrass themed fundraiser will help raise money for the Lowell Senior Activity Center’s Meals on Wheels program for local seniors.

On Saturday, September 16 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m., Bluegrass in the Park at Ward Nail Park will feature several bluegrass bands, including Greenland Station.

In addition to music, there will be concessions and vendors.

Tickets for adults cost $10 and are on sale now. Kids 12 and under get in free.

All proceeds go the Lowell Senior Activity Center and its Meals on Wheels program.