Garrett's Blog: Westward Irma Shift; Latest Track

Irma’s track continues to shift to the west as it makes the slow turn to the north on Saturday.

The current track places the greatest risk area on the west side of Florida from Fort Myers to Tampa.

All model data has now shifted to the west with very little spread in the short-term.

This track, along with the orientation of inlets like Charlotte Harbor or Tampa Bay will cause storm surge to affect a larger population as the storm system parallels the western coast.

Irma should be near Key West around sunrise on Sunday and then Fort Myers around Noon Sunday.