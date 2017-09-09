Hurricane Irma, Now A Category 3 Storm, Begins Lashing Florida
(CNN)–Hurricane Irma’s strong winds and outer rain bands lashed the Florida Keys on Saturday, as the Category 3 storm pushed toward the state amid dire warnings of devastating gales and potentially deadly storm surge.
Irma’s eye was due to strike part of the Florida Keys early Sunday morning before driving up the state’s southwestern coast toward Tampa Bay by Sunday afternoon, according to the hurricane center.
“(The core) is forecast right now to still go through the lower keys, not quite to Key West, and then on up to Naples, on up to Cape Coral, with a Category 4 wind of 140 mph,” CNN meteorologist Chad Myers said earlier Saturday.
By Saturday at noon (EST), it was too late for residents to leave specified evacuation zones in southwestern Florida, Gov. Rick Scott said hours earlier.
- — Irma’s center was 175 miles southeast of Key West at 11 a.m. ET Saturday.
- — Hurricane warnings were extended north along Florida’s west coast as far as Perry, and along the eastern coast to include Fernandina Beach, north of Jacksonville. A storm surge warning wraps around the state, from Brevard County to Tampa Bay.
- — About 50,000 people are in 260 shelters statewide, Scott said, and 70 more shelters will open Saturday.
- — President Donald Trump tweeted links for Florida residents looking for information.