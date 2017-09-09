Hurricane Irma Wind Increasing In The Keys, South Florida; Tornado Warning For Palm Beach County

As Hurricane Irma continues to approach Florida, the conditions across the area are deteriorating.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Palm Beach County Saturday (Sept. 9) night.

Molasses Reef recently reported sustained winds of 49 mph with gusts of up to 56 mph while Marathon had sustained winds of 41 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The 5 p.m. advisory shows Hurricane Irma is slowly moving away from Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, according to the NHC.

The storm will reach the Keys by Sunday (Sept. 10) morning and is expected to move along or near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday afternoon.

There is an imminent danger of life-threatening storm surge

flooding in portions of central and southern Florida, including the

Although the track of the storm has had a westward trend, South Florida residents cannot let their guard down, as hurricane-force winds can extend up to 70 miles from the center while tropical storm-force winds extend almost 200 miles away.