Image Of A Child Looking Over U.S.-Mexico Border Draws Attention

TECATE, Calif. (KFSM) — The portrait of a child peering over the U.S.-Mexico border wall is gaining interest — mainly because of its massive size. The creator is J “JR” Rart, who lists his occupation as “artist until I find a real job,” on his Twitter page.

Meet Kikito, he turned 1 year old last April. The piece is visible close to the Tecate border for a month pic.twitter.com/xfDBzQ1DYV — JR (@JRart) September 7, 2017

View from the Mexican side pic.twitter.com/GKwyFjUepq — JR (@JRart) September 8, 2017

According to his website, JR’s art career began when he found a camera in Paris in 2001. The French artist traveled Europe to take photographs of locals and posted those photos on streets, rooftops and other areas of Paris. From 2001, to now, his art creations have been seen around the world. Titles of some of his work include, “Portrait of a Generation,” “Face 2 Face,” “Women Are Heroes,” which was presented at Cannes. The Louvre invited him to make a famous pyramid disappear through anamorphosis — a deformed image that appears normal when viewed from a particular point or with a suitable mirror or lens, according to dictionary.com