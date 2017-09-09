× Katia Weakens To A Tropical Depression As It Moves Into Mexico

NEW YORK (CBSNews) — Katia has been downgraded from a tropical storm to a tropical depression as it moves further into Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said Saturday (Sept. 9).

The Mexican government has discontinued all tropical storm warnings.

Katia made landfall as a hurricane late Friday (Sept. 8) north of Tecolutla, the National Hurricane Center said. At 8 a.m. ET Saturday, Katia had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

The storm is expected to further weaken as it moves inland, and is expected to dissipate Saturday.

Katia is expected to produce rainfall of 10 to 15 inches over northern Veracruz, eastern Hidalgo, and Puebla, the National Hurricane Center said.

Katia formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, as the powerful Hurricane Irma moved on its destructive path through the Caribbean with Hurricane Jose not far behind.

Meanwhile, a powerful 8.1 quake struck about 100 miles from Chiapas’ Pacific coast, killing at least 58 people. The western shore was also battered by Tropical Storm Lidia on Aug. 31, which killed several people in the southern Baja California peninsula.