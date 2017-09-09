× Missed Opportunities Plague Arkansas In Loss To TCU

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– TCU returned to Fayetteville seeking revenge for last season’s overtime loss, and they were able to do so beating Arkansas 28-7 Saturday. The Horned Frogs improve 2-0 this season while the Razorbacks are now 1-1.

The score remained 14-7 until the final minutes of the fourth quarter when the Hogs’ defense started to unravel. Touchdowns by Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua capped the Horned Frogs 28-7 victory over the Razorbacks.

Arkansas and TCU traded punches in the first-half. The Horned Frogs took the early lead after Sewo Olonilua punched in a one-yard score. The Razorbacks responded on the next drive. Quarterback Austin Allen faked the handoff to find Jonathan Nance in the middle of the field for the game-tying score in the first quarter.

The Horned Frogs regained the lead in the second quarter after Kyle Hicks trucked in a four-yard touchdown. TCU was able to maintain the 14-7 lead heading into the break. In the first-half Arkansas only amassed 37 rushing yards, after finishing with 236 yards on the ground against Florida A&M.

Kicker Cole Hedlund missed two key scoring chances for Arkansas. In the first-half Hedlund missed a 23-yard field goal and then in the fourth quarter the junior kicker missed a 20-yard field goal.

Arkansas will have a bye week to rest up before facing Texas A&M Saturday September 23rd.