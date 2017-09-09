Click Here To Donate To Hurricane Relief Efforts

Missed Opportunities Plague Arkansas In Loss To TCU

Posted 5:46 pm, September 9, 2017, by , Updated at 06:45PM, September 9, 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– TCU returned to Fayetteville seeking revenge for last season’s overtime loss, and they were able to do so beating Arkansas 28-7 Saturday. The Horned Frogs improve 2-0 this season while the Razorbacks are now 1-1.

The score remained 14-7 until the final minutes of the fourth quarter when the Hogs’ defense started to unravel. Touchdowns by Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua capped the Horned Frogs 28-7 victory over the Razorbacks.

Arkansas and TCU traded punches in the first-half. The Horned Frogs took the early lead after Sewo Olonilua punched in a one-yard score. The Razorbacks responded on the next drive. Quarterback Austin Allen faked the handoff to find Jonathan Nance in the middle of the field for the game-tying score in the first quarter.

The Horned Frogs regained the lead in the second quarter after Kyle Hicks trucked in a four-yard touchdown. TCU was able to maintain the 14-7 lead heading into the break. In the first-half Arkansas only amassed 37 rushing yards, after finishing with 236 yards on the ground against Florida A&M.

Kicker Cole Hedlund missed two key scoring chances for Arkansas. In the first-half Hedlund missed a 23-yard field goal and then in the fourth quarter the junior kicker missed a 20-yard field goal.

Arkansas will have a bye week to rest up before facing Texas A&M Saturday September 23rd.

 