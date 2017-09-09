NASA Shares How Hurricanes Irma, Jose & Katia Looked From Space

MIAMI (CBS) — NASA has been watching hurricanes Irma, Jose and what is now remnants of Hurricane Katia from the International Space Station (ISS). And they are sharing images and videos of what the hurricanes look like from up above.

Meantime, the Florida Keys braces as hurricane force winds are expected at daybreak. At 2 p.m., the Category 3 hurricane was about 140 miles southeast of Key West.

The space agency’s own Kennedy Space Center was predicted to be among the many structures in Irma’s path, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Early morning view of Hurricane #Irma from #GOES16 1-minute meso sector scans. Max sustained winds are at 130 MPH. pic.twitter.com/T4cJmzD83e — NASA SPoRT (@NASA_SPoRT) September 9, 2017

In a separate composite image released by NASA on Friday (Sept. 8), you can see hurricanes Jose, Irma and and what was Katia in the Atlantic.

NASA says the composite image was created using data captured by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on the Suomi NPP satellite.

Meanwhile, Dutch marines on Saturday (Sept. 9) dropped flyers from a helicopter warning beleaguered inhabitants on the devastated nation of St. Maarten to head to shelters as Hurricane Jose barrels through the Caribbean.

Jose was forecast to pass close to St. Maarten over the weekend, delivering a second damaging blow to the former Dutch colony that suffered catastrophic damage when, at that time Category 5, Hurricane Irma slammed into it on Wednesday (Sept. 6).

In the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Katia made landfall late on Friday north of Tecolutla, Mexico and weakened to a tropical storm, with winds reaching 45 mph.