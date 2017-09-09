Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Pimento Cheese

This week’s Hey Good Cookin’ is a southern favorite and can be made many different way, but this is Heather Artripe’s version of Pimento Cheese.
Heather’s Pimento Cheese
Ingredients
2/3 C Mayo
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 t lemon juice
1 t Worcestershire sauce
1 t coarse ground black pepper
1 t smoked paprika
1 t onion powder
½ t salt
¼ t mustard
2 dashes Crystal Hot Sauce
1 Roasted Red Pepper, patted dry and diced small
1 T juice from the jar of peppers
8 oz. Sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
8 oz. Colby Jack or cheese of choice, shredded
Directions
In a blender or food processor, add your mayo, cream cheese, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, paprika, onion, powder, salt, dry mustard, Crystal hot sauce, and 1 T juice from the jar of peppers, blend until combined.
Add to a medium size bowl, fold in your diced roasted red peppers, and cheese. Stir to combine.
Place in fridge for 1 to 2 hours to let flavor develop.
