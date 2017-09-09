Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Pimento Cheese

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week’s Hey Good Cookin’ is a southern favorite and can be made many different way, but this is Heather Artripe’s version of Pimento Cheese.

Heather’s Pimento Cheese

Ingredients

2/3 C Mayo

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 t lemon juice

1 t Worcestershire sauce

1 t coarse ground black pepper

1 t smoked paprika

1 t onion powder

½ t salt

¼ t mustard

2 dashes Crystal Hot Sauce

1 Roasted Red Pepper, patted dry and diced small

1 T juice from the jar of peppers

8 oz. Sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded

8 oz. Colby Jack or cheese of choice, shredded

Directions

In a blender or food processor, add your mayo, cream cheese, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, black pepper, paprika, onion, powder, salt, dry mustard, Crystal hot sauce, and 1 T juice from the jar of peppers, blend until combined.

Add to a medium size bowl, fold in your diced roasted red peppers, and cheese. Stir to combine.

Place in fridge for 1 to 2 hours to let flavor develop.

