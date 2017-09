LOWELL (KFSM) –Emergency crews have now cleared a two-car accident on the south side of Interstate 49 and Lowell, right under the bridge. It happened around 12 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 9). There was only one lane open for traffic.

“I almost hit someone,” said Ray Prince who was near the accident scene, “I had to slow down and hope for the best and this definitely caused a merging issue.”

He told 5News he saw three Rogers firetrucks and one ambulance.