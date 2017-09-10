× All Of Georgia Is Under A State Of Emergency

ATLANTA (CNN) — Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has expanded a state of emergency to include all 159 Georgia counties, Deal’s office said Sunday (Sept. 10).

The decision was made in advance of heavy rains, strong winds and potential flooding from Hurricane Irma.

The state government will be closed Monday (Sept. 11) and Tuesday (Sept. 12) except for essential personnel.

The state of emergency was based on a recommendation by the state’s Emergency Operations Command center.